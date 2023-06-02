HCR Wealth Advisors Has $4.32 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

