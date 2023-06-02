HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.76. 843,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,270. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average of $129.09.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

