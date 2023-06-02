HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 2,679 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 89,795 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,660,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,263,000 after purchasing an additional 569,330 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,223,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,644,371. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

