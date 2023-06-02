Head to Head Analysis: BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) versus ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services 25.57% 14.38% 1.00%

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $36.97 million 1.64 $8.59 million N/A N/A ChoiceOne Financial Services $89.13 million 1.79 $23.64 million $3.16 6.72

ChoiceOne Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats BEO Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

