Head-To-Head Analysis: Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) vs. SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SSR Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

SSR Mining presently has a consensus target price of $25.90, suggesting a potential upside of 69.17%. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 61.99%. Given SSR Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining 14.13% 2.44% 1.94% Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares SSR Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SSR Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SSR Mining pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSR Mining has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SSR Mining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of SSR Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SSR Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSR Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining $1.15 billion 2.73 $194.14 million $0.72 21.26 Triple Flag Precious Metals $164.40 million 13.49 $55.09 million N/A N/A

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Summary

SSR Mining beats Triple Flag Precious Metals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc. is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites. The Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties segment includes a portfolio of prospective exploration tenures. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP.

