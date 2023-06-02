Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. 8,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 7,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

(Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.