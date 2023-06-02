Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hello Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.54.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

