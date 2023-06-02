Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 100,000 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,299.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alset Stock Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Alset Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Get Alset alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alset by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,187 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.