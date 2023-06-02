Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNNAZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.64.

