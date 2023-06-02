Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Up 9.1%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.70 and last traded at $112.70. Approximately 310,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 373,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Herc Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

