Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,792 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.34. 1,369,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

