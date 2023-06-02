Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,370 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,094. The firm has a market cap of $196.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.