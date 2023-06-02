Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,327,000 after buying an additional 237,021 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.98. 2,282,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

