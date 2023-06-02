Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,377,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $897,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 709,193 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

