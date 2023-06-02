Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,580,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,740,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

