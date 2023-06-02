Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.4 %

S&P Global stock traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.84. The stock had a trading volume of 703,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.