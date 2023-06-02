Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.03. 117,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,426. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.14. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.