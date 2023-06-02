Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,804 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

