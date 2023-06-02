Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

