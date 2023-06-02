Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Coverage Initiated at Imperial Capital

Stock analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.53. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief bought 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,842,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 197,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 155.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 23.2% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,992,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 375,195 shares during the period.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.