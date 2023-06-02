Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.