Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $100.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
