Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $174.14

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.14 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.85). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.92), with a volume of 175,772 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.06 million, a PE ratio of -1,142.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.34.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

Featured Articles

