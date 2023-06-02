Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $252.16 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $252.16 million and $4,311.26 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $28,112.82 or 1.03453988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

