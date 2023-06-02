Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.53

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $8.15. Hypera shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 4,969 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hypera Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

