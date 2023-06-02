ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICL. Bank of America downgraded ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.1132 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

