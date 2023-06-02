ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $229.62 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. ICON has a market cap of $229.62 million and $2.42 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,797,506 coins and its circulating supply is 958,797,453 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,776,395.4851111 with 958,775,743.8438089 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24012652 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,414,576.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

