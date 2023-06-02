IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $782,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after buying an additional 208,387 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,297,000 after buying an additional 167,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.81.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.