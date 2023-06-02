iExec RLC Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $111.28 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00005639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,265.09 or 1.00010577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000093 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, "iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/."

