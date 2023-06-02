Immutable X Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $438.66 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002840 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $438.66 million and $22.87 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

