Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $460.50 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $460.50 million and approximately $31.97 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002964 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001409 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars.
