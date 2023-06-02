INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.96

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.96 and last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 37420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

