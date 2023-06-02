Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Shares Down 0.8%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Inrad Optics Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.13 and a beta of -0.19.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

