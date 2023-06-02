Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) CEO Purchases 4,255 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright purchased 4,255 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $116,191.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

PINE traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $227.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

