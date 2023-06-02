Insider Buying: Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) CEO Acquires $21,550.00 in Stock

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) CEO Stanley Jacot, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $21,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($6.31) EPS for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 245.87%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $3.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

