Insider Buying: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Acquires 7,384 Shares of Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 1,220,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,690. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.75.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares during the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

