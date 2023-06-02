Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Insider Purchases 78,000 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) insider David J. Adelman acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.57. 1,211,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,481. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.