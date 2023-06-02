Insider Buying: Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 5,000 shares of Interactive Strength stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,704,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,531.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley James Wickens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Bradley James Wickens purchased 20,000 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Bradley James Wickens bought 3,940 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,681.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley James Wickens bought 4,800 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,288.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bradley James Wickens purchased 4,350 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $17,617.50.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Bradley James Wickens acquired 12,300 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Bradley James Wickens purchased 51,250 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $384,887.50.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

TRNR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 11,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,693. Interactive Strength Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.

