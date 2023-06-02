Insider Buying: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Director Purchases $14,470.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) Director Anne E. Krehbiel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $14,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,493.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in LCNB by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LCNB by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

