Insider Buying: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Purchases $86,000.00 in Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,394,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). Equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 103,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 473,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 218,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Stories

