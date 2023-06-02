Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CIO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $25,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Bradley Sitko bought 850 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,150.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Bradley Sitko bought 1,000 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,655. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.85.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 774.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of XOMA by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

