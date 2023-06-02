Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Sells 26,168 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $362.89 million, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.51. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,246,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 387,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,732,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accuray Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

