Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,902,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,749. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.12.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

