Insider Selling: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Director Sells 2,323 Shares of Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,323 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $110,063.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,494.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 60,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,339. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $88.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 23.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,373,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

