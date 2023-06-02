Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.3 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.19. 1,355,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,664. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 647,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,921 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.