Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 6,559 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.2 %

Freshworks stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $78,846,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

