Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells $125,242.68 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of KEY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

