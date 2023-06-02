Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $358,920.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $358,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,420.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Power Integrations Stock Performance
Power Integrations stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22.
Power Integrations Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.
