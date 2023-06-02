Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $358,920.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $358,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,420.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

