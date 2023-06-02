Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $71.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

