Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Sells $44,866.80 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Udemy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Get Udemy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.