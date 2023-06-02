Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Sells $44,866.80 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Udemy Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Udemy stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
