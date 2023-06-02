Instem (LON:INS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $655.34

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.34 ($8.10) and traded as low as GBX 625 ($7.72). Instem shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.79), with a volume of 44,903 shares changing hands.

Instem Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 630.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 655.16. The stock has a market cap of £144.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,875.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

